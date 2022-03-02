World

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wins the GOP gubernatorial nomination

2 days ago
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wins the GOP gubernatorial nomination
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wins the GOP gubernatorial nomination

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wins the GOP gubernatorial nomination

Corpus Christi, Texas – Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democratic rival Beto O’Rourke in the run-up to Texas governorship in the November general election.

On Tuesday evening, the AP estimated that Abbott had won the Republican nomination because he had fought for re-election in the country’s second most populous and largest state this year.

The AP GOP called the primary race after projecting O’Rourke as a Democratic nominee. The former El Paso congressman – who came close to ousting Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2018 Senate election before unsuccessfully contesting the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination – faced nominal opposition in the early stages of his party.

But the conservative governor, who wants to steer Texas’ third four-year term, faces multiple initial challenges from the right, including former state Sen. Don Huffin, former Texas GOP chair and former Florida Republican Allen West, and conservative commentator Chad. Custom.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds the Governors Cup at a news conference in Austin, Texas on March 1, 2022, which awards top states for job creation and economic development.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds the Governors Cup at a news conference in Austin, Texas on March 1, 2022, which awards top states for job creation and economic development.
(Gadget Clock)

According to the latest private count, about half of the initial votes counted, Abbott was 69% f, Huffins and West 11% each.

Abbott has shown his conservative record on border security, abortion restrictions, crime, electoral integrity and other issues that are on the minds of GOP voters as well as border security, as he crossed the state in a wide-ranging campaign swing in San Antonio on Monday evening. ,

And the governor reminded early voters that he was backed by former President Trump, who is the most popular and influential politician in the GOP.

Texas is the first state where primaries have been held in the 2022 cycle and candidates must stay in the top 50% to avoid runoff elections in May.

Abbott has enjoyed bigger name recognition and campaign cash benefits than his rivals, and most early-stage public opinion polls suggest the governor was in the driver’s seat to avoid a runoff.

Huffins, who admitted before the final vote closed, argued in a statement that his campaign “forced Greg Abbott to give a truly conservative victory.”

