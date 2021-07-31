Texas Governor Bars Mask and Vaccination Mandates

Many states, cities, businesses and schools have been scrambling to institute new terms since Tuesday, when federal health officials recommended that even fully vaccinated people again wear masks in indoor public spaces in hot spots around the world. Delta variant and urged universal masking in schools.

Not Texas.

In an executive order issued Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott, Republican governor of the nation’s second-largest state, banned local governments and state agencies from requiring vaccines, saying protection against the virus should be an issue of personal responsibility and not forced by a government decree.

The ordinance also strengthened its earlier directive banning local authorities from requiring face masks, despite growing calls from city leaders for more flexibility to reverse the further spread of Covid.