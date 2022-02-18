Texas grand jury indicts 19 police officers over protests in Austin



A grand jury in Texas has charged 19 Austin police officers with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for their actions during the 2020 protests against racial injustice spread across the country following the assassination of George Floyd, according to people familiar with the matter.

Several people spoke to the Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case publicly. Ken Cassidy, president of the Austin Police Association, confirmed that 19 officers were facing charges but did not provide details.

This is one of the most common complaints about a single police department in the United States for tactics used by officers during mass protests – methods that led to the resignation or expulsion of several police chiefs across the country.

The allegations came hours after Austin city leaders agreed to pay $ 10 million to two people injured by police in a protest, including a college student who suffered brain damage after an officer shot him with a beanbag round.

Collectively, the charges and settlement amount to 960,000 people in the conservative Texas liberal capital, which has taken some of the biggest steps since criticism of its handling of the protests still flared, pushing then-police chief Brian Manley to resign.

Jose Garza, the district attorney for Travis County, including Austin, spoke to reporters Thursday afternoon about the grand jury investigation, but did not specify how many officers were charged or for what crime.

“Our community is safe when our community trusts law enforcement. When it believes that law enforcement follows that law and protects those who live here,” Garza said. “Law enforcers can’t have confidence without accountability if they break the law.”

Ismail Martinez, a spokesman for the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, declined to comment on the number of officers charged, citing reporters in Garzer’s comments.

Prosecutors were unable to identify any of the officers facing charges. Texas law requires that allegations be kept secret until an officer is arrested. Growing assault with a deadly weapon, if committed by a government employee, can lead to life imprisonment.

Cassidy, president of the Austin Police Association, called the move “disastrous” for law enforcement in the city, but said he was confident no officer would be convicted. He criticized Garza, saying the investigation was politically motivated.

“DA Garza ran on a platform to accuse police officers and did not miss the opportunity to ruin lives and careers just to fulfill the promise of publicity,” Cassidy said.

Garza said his office judges anyone who is harmful “for whatever reason.”

Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon, who took the job after Manley left, said he respects the grand jury process but the district attorney was “extremely disappointed” to hear his officers announce the expected complaint.

Chacon insisted that his command staff prepared officers to face hundreds of people when thousands actually attended the protest, saying he was sometimes “religious and violent.”

“I am not aware of any behavior that would raise the level of criminal breach by these officers in the circumstances in which the officers were operating,” Chacon said.

But binbag rounds fired by officers are not always carried out in the “expected manner”, Chacon said, and his agency has now banned the use of “less lethal weapons in crowd-control situations.”

Arrangements approved Thursday are the highest paid by police across the United States during mass protests following Floyd’s death.

Austin paid সবচেয়ে 8 million to Justin Howell, the eldest of the settlements, who was 20 years old when police shot him with a binbag round. Family members told the AP after the incident that Howell suffered a fractured skull and brain damage, which kept him in critical condition for several days.

Austin de George Floyd has filed more than 20 grand jury cases against police officers who responded to the riots.

The city will also pay Anthony Evans 2 2 million, who was 26 when an Austin police officer shot him with a beanbag round in a separate incident, causing extensive treatment in his jaw.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said the settlements “remind us of a truly difficult and painful moment in our city.” A representative of the Howell family did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It is his latest reflection that, despite two years of protests, the cities are still dealing with the beatings and tactics used by the police. Earlier this month, prosecutors filed charges against two Dallas police officers accused of injuring protesters after firing less lethal weapons.

After the protests in Austin, then-police chief Manley later said Howell was not the intended target after a brawl in the crowd, which he said involved people who threw objects at a line of officers. Authorities say officers opened fire on protesters.

David Frost, who videotaped the moments after Howell was shot, told the AP that he saw protesters throwing fist-shaped stones and water bottles at a police line at an overpass. Then he sees Howell fall. She was bleeding profusely and went into convulsions, Frost said at the time.

The settlements are the second and third payments made in a dozen cases filed in Austin claiming to have been injured in the protests. Earlier this month, The Austin American-Statesman reported that a $ 150,000 settlement had been approved for a woman named Ariana Chavez, who was shot in the head with a less lethal weapon, resulting in an injury.

At least 19 people have been hospitalized in Austin since the protests began.

Eleven officers were disciplined for their actions during the early summer protests, and seven additional officers were placed in administrative charge.