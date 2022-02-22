Texas’ Harris County has more than 700 open murder warrants, 25K open felony warrants: report



Houston, the most populous county in Texas, has more than 700 murder warrants and more than 25,000 open felony warrants, according to a report.

Records from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office show that there are a total of 50,672 open arrest warrants, KTRK reported.

Harris County Lieutenant Casey Haberland, who works in the Criminal Warrants Division, said, “This is a high number. It’s not good for anyone to run into a violent crime, but there are only so many investigators and officers who can execute these warrants.” “We are negative. Every time we are red in the warrant count, more than we are able to make an arrest,” said the outlet, which works in the criminal warrant department.

KTR reports that less than 10% of people are arrested every month in 2021 who have faced warrants.

Even with arrests, 4,000 to 6,000 new arrest warrants were issued each month. Meanwhile, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office has only 17 investigators and sergeants assigned to the Criminal Warrants Division, which means more than a dozen law enforcement personnel have been tasked with finding thousands of wanted criminals. Houston police may also issue warrants.

Haberland said deputies are prioritizing suspects who have been charged with the most violent crimes.

“It should be a priority, I’ll be the first to say it, but there aren’t enough people,” Haberland told KTR, about bringing repeat offenders before crime increases. “We’ve had so many homicides in Harris County, unorganized, or in the city of Houston that they focus primarily on homicide.”

Failure to arrest heinous criminals means they can continue to break the law and sometimes their crime increases and becomes increasingly violent. For example, Robin Baucom, a 59-year-old cracker barrel employee, was shot dead while protecting a colleague from a gunman at his workplace in Harris County. After fleeing the scene, the suspect, identified as Nathan Humphrey, was killed by deputies to arrest him. Records show that Humphrey had five warrants for his arrest – three of which were for criminal acts – that he allegedly killed Baucom at the time.

“It’s going to get worse until something is done to control crime and the police do what they need – support, money – to get people out on the streets,” Bauke’s sister, Gayle, told KTKR. “It can happen to anyone. And when it happens to your family, you realize how much needs to change.”

Just four months before the shooting at Cracker Barrel, Humphrey was charged with aggravated assault and burglary of a family member for allegedly assaulting and breaking into his girlfriend’s home. According to Baucom’s sister, authorities prioritized tracking and arresting Humphrey until he was charged with murder.

Gadget Clock reached out to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for digital comment but did not return.

Earlier this month, the Harris County Commissioner’s Court passed a 2.1 billion budget. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has requested funding for 19 deputy positions in the Warrant Department and funds for managing administrative responsibilities for 12 civil records specialists. But informed KTR that the request was denied.

“We’re not going to give up, and we’re working closely with HPD to expand our reach and increase partnerships to track down more wanted criminals,” Gonzalez told the station.