World

Texas high school coach recovering after he was beaten by middle schoolers

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Texas high school coach recovering after he was beaten by middle schoolers
Written by admin
Texas high school coach recovering after he was beaten by middle schoolers

Texas high school coach recovering after he was beaten by middle schoolers

A Texas high school coach is recovering after being jumped by a group of middle school after school.

A disturbing video of the attack on Thursday has been shared with FOX 26 Houston. It shows students chasing a coach at Langham Creek High School, part of the Cyprus-Fairbanks Independent School District, before students punch the coach and he falls to the ground.

A Texas woman was arrested along the U.S.-Mexico border with 44 rifles and a machine gun was found in a trampoline box.

Student Logan Wisniewski said, “I heard kids there donating and stuffing, shouting at their dirty bikes.” “The coach wasn’t happy about it. He politely told them to stop doing it. The kids didn’t have it, so they decided to jump on him.”

The video of the attack was in high school discussion on Friday, after many students watched it.

Texas high school coach recovering after he was beaten by middle schoolers

The video shows a group of students running after a coach, then some students punching the coach and he falls to the ground at Langham Creek High School in the Houston, Texas area.
(Guilty)

Texas woman charged with gang match after fleeing bail, DA says

The school was reportedly threatened with firing after the attack on the coach.

A district spokesman could not say how the coach was doing, but people familiar with the incident said he was recovering.

“I was shocked,” said student Javier Houston. “I didn’t want to go to school today. I was really trying to see if I could go home.”

READ Also  The Continued Fallout From the Cuomo Report

A letter from Principal Jose Martinez to the parents of Langham Creek High School on Friday reads:

“Our Administrative Team is aware that a video involving several Aragon Middle School students was involved in an incident at Langham Creek High on Thursday 10 February. To protect the integrity of the investigation, please refrain from discussing the incident with students and community members. The incident is highly unacceptable and will be disciplined in accordance with the CFISD Student Code.

“Our team is also aware of the social media posts threatening our campus today. The CFPD police department is investigating, and we have implemented additional security measures. Remind your students that any information regarding school safety should be shared with administrators immediately. We will continue.” Working diligently to maintain a safe school environment for each student and staff member. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me. “

#Texas #high #school #coach #recovering #beaten #middle #schoolers

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  In Iraq, Going Viral Can Bring Fame, and the Threat of Violence

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment