Texas High School Principal Sees Racism in Calls to Remove Intimate Photos



In a statement, the district did not address the July 26 meeting, during which the photographs were not raised, but said the request to remove them in 2019 was intended to provide a “smooth transition. “just as Dr. Whitfield was preparing to lead. Heritage College.

“When a social media issue comes to the attention of the district, we have a responsibility to look into it,” he said. “Some of the photos received by the district contained questionable poses for an educator, especially a principal or administrator. It had absolutely nothing to do with racing.

The district distributed the photos to news organizations when asked about them.

According to Dr Whitfield, the remarks at the board meeting – which he said struck exactly the kind of tone he suspected of coming his way after the photos were requested to be removed – were meant to keep him going. , as a black educator, in a different position. Standard.

Some speakers who identified as parents complained of a focus on “social justice” in the program or criticized “political activism” regarding race in the district, which includes most of Grapevine and Colleyville, as well as other parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. . One woman rebuffed “blatant fanaticism and hatred” at the meeting and another, criticizing Tone, said “racism exists”.

The only person to mention the director’s name at the forum was a man introduced as Stetson Clark, who said he and “many” others were concerned about the “implementation of Critical Race Theory. in our district “, which he said was aligned with” the views and goals “of Dr Whitfield.

He said he was “first made aware of Mr Whitfield’s extreme views on race” when a friend shared a letter written by Dr Whitfield which was sent to parents and students there last year and which he said showed the director was concerned about systemic racism, which Clark called a “conspiracy theory.”

He was interrupted by a member of the board of directors, who reminded him that it was against policy to name employees. As cries of ‘shoot it’ erupted from the audience, Mr Clark continued, saying Dr Whitfield’s letter “encourages all in our community to become revolutionaries by becoming anti-racist.”