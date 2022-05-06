Texas high schooler charged with murder after stabbing classmate to death in bathroom: police



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Texas high school student has been charged with stabbing his classmate to death during a fight in a school bathroom.

Casey Tyler Allison, 18, killed Jose Louis Ramirez Jr., 18, at Belton High School on Tuesday, Belton police say.

Alison fled the school after being stabbed but was arrested 20 minutes later, according to the Belton Police Department. He was jailed in Bell County Jail on a 1 million bond. Police did not say what caused the fight between the two teenagers.

The school was locked down after the stabbing.

“On behalf of all Beltians, I want all students, faculty and staff at Belton High School and Belton ISD to know that they are in our thoughts and prayers,” Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter said in a statement. “Pray for all involved.”

Ramirez Jr., a senior at the school, was described on a GoFundMe page as a “very kind, loving and polite young man” raising money for his family.