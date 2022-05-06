World

Texas high schooler charged with murder after stabbing classmate to death in bathroom: police

16 hours ago
A Texas high school student has been charged with stabbing his classmate to death during a fight in a school bathroom.

Casey Tyler Allison, 18, killed Jose Louis Ramirez Jr., 18, at Belton High School on Tuesday, Belton police say.

Kaysen Tyler Allison, 18, has been charged with manslaughter for stabbing a classmate to death.

(Belton Police Department)

Alison fled the school after being stabbed but was arrested 20 minutes later, according to the Belton Police Department. He was jailed in Bell County Jail on a 1 million bond. Police did not say what caused the fight between the two teenagers.

The school was locked down after the stabbing.

Jose Luis Ramirez Jr. was stabbed to death inside a bathroom at his Texas high school, police said.

(GoFundMe / Joe Ramirez’s funeral and burial costs)

“On behalf of all Beltians, I want all students, faculty and staff at Belton High School and Belton ISD to know that they are in our thoughts and prayers,” Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter said in a statement. “Pray for all involved.”

Ramirez Jr., a senior at the school, was described on a GoFundMe page as a “very kind, loving and polite young man” raising money for his family.

