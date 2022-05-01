Texas homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder: reports



According to local reports, a possible armed robbery at a home in Canton, Texas last week was short-lived when its owner shot and killed the intruder.

Canton police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home just after midnight on April 23, KLTV reported.

Respondents Eric J. Hicks, 51, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Hick was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

An investigation between the Canton Police Department and the Texas Rangers has established that Hicks allegedly entered the residence while he was armed and confronted the owner.

The homeowner took his own gun and shot Hick more than once, killing him, KLTV reported.

As of Sunday, there were no complaints against the homeowner. The case will be referred to the Van Jandt County Grand Jury for review after the investigation, The Morning Telegraph reported.

The Canton police officer who could provide an update on the case was not available Sunday.

Canton is located about 60 miles east of Dallas.