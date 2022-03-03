Texas homeowner who ‘feared for his life’ fatally shot intruder, police say



A Houston homeowner shot and killed an intruder who broke into a house Thursday morning, police said.

HPD patrol officers responded to a call about a suspect in the vicinity of the 2200 block of Naomi Street around 1 a.m. Thursday, police said.

A caller told police that a man in his 20s was knocking on the door and trying to enter the house. Response officers searched the area but did not find the suspect, police said.

After leaving the area, officers were sent a call about a shooting at a home in the 2200 block of Naomi Street. The homeowner told officers he was asleep when a man entered his home and went upstairs. He told officers he shot the suspect out of fear for his life.

FOX 26 reported that the suspected intruder ran out of the house and knocked on the door of some neighbors, saying that he had been shot before several houses collapsed.

Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the suspect dead.

The case has been referred to a Harris County Grand Jury. Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.