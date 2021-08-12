Texas Hospitals Are Already Overloaded. Doctors Are ‘Frightened by What Is Coming.’

SAN ANTONIO – At least two hospitals in Houston have been so overwhelmed with coronavirus patients this week that authorities have erected overflow tents outside. In Austin, hospitals were almost running out of beds in their intensive care units. And in San Antonio, a spike in virus cases has reached alarming levels not seen in months, with children as young as 2 months strapped to supplemental oxygen.

Health officials across Texas have warned of overcrowded and overcrowded hospitals, a growing crisis unprecedented since early February, when a late-winter wave flooded the state’s healthcare system. More than 10,000 Texans were hospitalized this week and at least 53 hospitals were at full capacity in their intensive care units.

“If this continues, and I have no reason to believe it won’t, my hospital will not be able to handle this in any way. There’s no way the region can handle this, ”Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, a senior health official for Harris County, which includes Houston, told state lawmakers on Tuesday. “I’m one of those people who always see the glass half full, I always see the silver lining. But I’m afraid of what’s to come.

In recent days, Texas has averaged about 12,400 new cases a day, nearly double the number seen just two weeks ago, according to a New York Times database. The spike comes as about one in five US hospitals with intensive care units, or 583 hospitals in total, recently reported that at least 95% of their intensive care beds were full. One of the concerns about the highly contagious Delta variant, which has fueled outbreaks across the country, is whether it could test the capacity of health systems.