Texas hostage situation: NYPD stepping up patrols at area synagogues

Texas hostage scenario: NYPD stepping up patrols at area synagogues



NEW YORK (WABC) — Safety is being stepped up at New York Metropolis synagogues following a hostage scenario in Colleyville, Texas.

An armed suspect claiming to have bombs in unknown places took a rabbi and three others hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel, a supply accustomed to the scenario informed ABC Information. It’s unclear to what extent the hostage-taker is armed.

Mayor Eric Adams says that out of an abundance of warning, the NYPD has deployed extra assets to key Jewish places across the metropolis on Saturday night time.

We’re carefully monitoring the hostage scenario in Colleyville, Texas and we’re praying for a peaceable and secure conclusion. Out of an abundance of warning, the NYPD has deployed extra assets to key Jewish places across the metropolis tonight. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 16, 2022

Governor Kathy Hochul says she and her crew are ‘carefully monitoring’ the hostage scenario.

My crew and I are carefully following the hostage scenario at a Texas synagogue. There isn’t a risk to New Yorkers at this time. Our ideas are with the worshippers, the primary responders, and the Jewish group throughout the nation. Everybody deserves to worship with out worry. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 15, 2022

The White Home can also be “carefully monitoring” the hostage scenario and is referring any inquiries to the FBI and regulation enforcement at this time, a White Home official confirmed.

