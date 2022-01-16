World

Texas hostage situation: NYPD stepping up patrols at area synagogues

NEW YORK (WABC) — Safety is being stepped up at New York Metropolis synagogues following a hostage scenario in Colleyville, Texas.

An armed suspect claiming to have bombs in unknown places took a rabbi and three others hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel, a supply accustomed to the scenario informed ABC Information. It’s unclear to what extent the hostage-taker is armed.

Mayor Eric Adams says that out of an abundance of warning, the NYPD has deployed extra assets to key Jewish places across the metropolis on Saturday night time.

Governor Kathy Hochul says she and her crew are ‘carefully monitoring’ the hostage scenario.

The White Home can also be “carefully monitoring” the hostage scenario and is referring any inquiries to the FBI and regulation enforcement at this time, a White Home official confirmed.

