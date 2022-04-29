Texas’ Jessica Cisneros broke pledge to reject oil-related contributions, suggested ICE should be dismantled



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Texas congressional candidate Jessica Cisneros, who is backed by left-wing Green New Deal Democrats, such as Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, DNY. And Aina Presley, D-Mass., Took campaign grants from oil and gas executives despite campaign promises. Take money from any fossil fuel, Gadget Clock has learned.

Cisneros, the daughter of an immigration attorney and Mexican immigrant seeking to represent Texas’ 28th Congressional District, will face Rep. Henry Queller, D-Texas, in next month’s Democratic primary runoff election.

In 2019, Cisneros promised a “no fossil fuel” but only after receiving grants from individuals associated with the oil and gas company.

“I proudly pledged @sunrisemvmt No Fossil Fuel & #GreenNewDeal last night in San Antonio,” Cisneros wrote in 2019. Tweet. “People at # TX28 want a well-paying job that will make GND.”

The Sunrise Movement, a 501 (c) 4 organization founded in 2017 with the goal of passing the Green New Deal, supported Cisneros and paid প্রচ 2,000 for his campaign through its PAC. According to the Green Party’s website, the pledge reads: “I will not contribute to the oil, gas and coal industries and will instead prioritize our family health, climate and democracy over the benefits of the fossil fuel industry.”

“Oath-taking means that a candidate’s campaign will adopt a policy that will not knowingly accept contributions of more than $ 200 from PAC, executive or frontline fossil fuel companies – companies whose primary business is extracting, processing, distributing or selling oil, Gas or coal, “the Green Party explained the sunrise movement. “We will provide a list of these companies upon request.”

Despite his commitment, Cicero has received several small contributions from two Chevron managers, Abby Haregott and Anthony Ato, in February and March 2020, as well as a $ 1,000 grant from offshore oil and gas consultant Robert Bird, according to campaign finance records.

Dames Queller, Cisneros on his way to the U.S. House Primary in Texas

In a 2020 interview with Mother Jones Magazine, Cisneros claimed that Queller, who has served in Congress since 2005, had created “reliance” on border security work while dismissing investments in other areas. Asked if border patrol officers could be in other positions if he is elected, Cisneros said, “If people like field work and stay there, I think it will probably involve something in the river’s environmental control line.”

Cisneros, in response to a November 2019 question from 350action.org, called for the disbandment of agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as well as Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“We need to create a humane border policy, without separating children and families in lucrative prisons and detention centers,” he said. “We need to re-focus resources on ICE and Border Patrol so that they do not violate human and civil rights through proper investigation and accountability. We can divide the ICE in half and redistribute enforcement functions to other agencies, including the judiciary.”

At the time, Cisneros said he wanted to “re-focus the CBP to focus on drug and human trafficking, rather than law enforcement activities within the United States, which should be left to the police.”

Cisneros further stated in 2019 that he supported a “complete ban” on framing and the complete abolition of drilling in the United States, as well as the restoration of a ban on oil exports. Fracking is a process in which water is pumped into a shale rock at high pressure to extract natural gas.

“I am a strong supporter of the ‘Keep It in the Ground’ campaign,” Cisneros told 350action.org. “I support a complete ban on fracking as well as an immediate moratorium [on] All new leases for the development of fossil fuels on federal land, including offshore. I also support the termination of all existing non-manufacturing leases and the lifting of sanctions on oil exports. “

After receiving 46.9% of the vote last month, Cicero will fight C কুsar in an early runoff election on May 24.

Gadget Clock did not respond to requests for comment.