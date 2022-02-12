Texas judge halts part of new election law ahead of early voting



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Texas judge on Friday night suspended part of a new state election law that would make it a crime to solicit mail-in ballots, saying it violates freedom of speech.

San Antonio Federal District Judge Javier Rodriguez has ruled that Harris County officials have the right to freedom of speech to inform voters about mail-in voting.

The judge’s decision came just three days before the preliminary vote for the statewide primary began on March 1.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the controversial SB1 provision, which went into effect in December, was the response of a Harris County official who tried to mail applications to all absentee voters in the county.

Texas Govt. The big ad in front of the Abbott GOP primary has tightened border security at Blitz

The lawsuit was filed by Harris County Election Administrator Isabel Longoria and Travis and Williamson County Volunteer Deputy Registrar Kathy Morgan.

Longoria testified in court that the $ 10,000 fine or potential jail threat made her feel that she could not speak freely to voters about her right to request a mail-in ballot.

“I sometimes stop in the middle of this town hall and say, ‘The law prevents me from saying anything more. If you have any questions, good luck and call us,'” he told the court.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office argued that state county officials could control what voters did about the missing ballot, but the judge called the argument “unprofitable” because the plaintiffs were not state employees.

“The state claims that it has the right to control the official communication between Longoria and Morgan because their employer is completely unavailable,” Rodriguez said.

The rest of the law will remain in effect. Separately, the U.S. Department of Justice is suing Texas for part of SB1 that requires identification requirements for mail-in ballots involving disabled voters.

Paxton’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment or comment on whether it was planning an appeal.

According to the newspaper, the first statewide test of SB 1 will be held in March.

Texas has no excuse missing voting. Eligible include voters over the age of 65, sick and disabled or women who are expected to give birth within three weeks, and voters outside the county or incarcerated voters at the time of initial voting and on election day.