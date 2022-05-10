Texas judge who presides over drinking and driving cases is arrested for a DWI



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

An Austin-area judge who regularly presides over alcohol and driving cases was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence of drugs.

John Lipscomb, who was elected a judge in Travis County in 2011, told deputies he “drank a few drinks at his house but not even to be rude” when they approached him in the lobby of a North Austin hotel shortly after midnight. Saturday, according to an arrest warrant obtained by Fox 7 Austin.

Witnesses said Lipscomb tried to return to a parking space where deputies had been called to where there was already a car.

WWE Hall of Famer arrested in Florida in connection with deadly DUI crash

After an argument, the judge drove around the lot and parked in a disabled area before heading to the hotel.

Lipscomb told deputies he had two double shots of Ram and Coke while at his home, but declined a field sobriety test because of an injured ankle, the affidavit said.

Driving while intoxicated is a Class B misdemeanor in Texas. According to Fox 7 Austin, there were more than two dozen DWI cases in Lipscomb’s docket for Tuesday.

Lipscomb could not be reached for comment Monday evening.