World

Texas judge who presides over drinking and driving cases is arrested for a DWI

7 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Texas judge who presides over drinking and driving cases is arrested for a DWI
Written by admin
Texas judge who presides over drinking and driving cases is arrested for a DWI

Texas judge who presides over drinking and driving cases is arrested for a DWI

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

An Austin-area judge who regularly presides over alcohol and driving cases was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence of drugs.

John Lipscomb, who was elected a judge in Travis County in 2011, told deputies he “drank a few drinks at his house but not even to be rude” when they approached him in the lobby of a North Austin hotel shortly after midnight. Saturday, according to an arrest warrant obtained by Fox 7 Austin.

John Lipscomb was arrested shortly after midnight on Saturday for driving under the influence of alcohol.

John Lipscomb was arrested shortly after midnight on Saturday for driving under the influence of alcohol.
(Austin Police Department via Fox 7 Austin)

Witnesses said Lipscomb tried to return to a parking space where deputies had been called to where there was already a car.

WWE Hall of Famer arrested in Florida in connection with deadly DUI crash

After an argument, the judge drove around the lot and parked in a disabled area before heading to the hotel.

John Lipscomb was elected a judge in Travis County in 2011.

John Lipscomb was elected a judge in Travis County in 2011.
(Travis County Court)

Lipscomb told deputies he had two double shots of Ram and Coke while at his home, but declined a field sobriety test because of an injured ankle, the affidavit said.

Driving while intoxicated is a Class B misdemeanor in Texas. According to Fox 7 Austin, there were more than two dozen DWI cases in Lipscomb’s docket for Tuesday.

Lipscomb could not be reached for comment Monday evening.

READ Also  New York City raises COVID alert level from "low" to "medium"

#Texas #judge #presides #drinking #driving #cases #arrested #DWI

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment