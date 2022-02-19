World

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants professors to lose tenure if they teach CRT

Texas According to the lieutenant governor of Lone Star State, who has promised to take action by the state, college and university professors could soon lose their terms if they read Critical Ethnic Theory (CRT) in their classrooms.

In a warning message to academics this week, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said he would work to deprive them of job security in their state if they taught CRT.

Dan Patrick, Lieutenant Governor of Texas, speaking during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, USA on Friday, July 9, 2021.

“People with critical racist theories are trying to take us back to a divided country,” Patrick told reporters at a news conference.

Texas professor blows up faculty as they pass resolution promoting critical race theory: video

“The tenure of these professors who voted 41-5 to the taxpayers and guardians and the legislature, and your own board of regents, to get out of their business is not to tell us what you do in the classroom … you have opened the classroom. You went too far. “

“All we’re proposing is to end all new appointments,” Patrick said, adding that the state legislature would take action against those who teach the subject in their classrooms.

“The law will change,” he said. In addition to his comments about the tenure, Patrick said he would like an annual review for professors instead of a six-year review.

Signs of opposition to Critical Race Theory at the entrance to the Loudoun County School Board Headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia, USA on June 22, 2021.

Patrick’s comments came after a vote by the faculty council at the University of Texas at Austin, allowing the promotion of the proposal to “protect academic freedom.” Critical race theory In the classroom

In a video that has been viewed more than 10,000 times, UT-Austin Associate Professor of Finance Dr. Richard Lowry has spoken out against the resolution, which guarantees professors “fundamental rights” to push critical racism in the classroom.

Lori told Gadget Clock that the critical race theory, which promotes the idea that the United States is inherently racist, “has no scientific basis.”

“From an academic point of view it basically assumes its conclusion,” Lori said. “There is no reason to research when you have already assumed that everything is driven by this one particular thing. They assume that everything is driven by racism so you go back and find out how things are driven by racism and this is not real research. It’s not a lie. It has no scientific basis. “

An integrated mix of pros and cons to teach critical race theory in Orange County.

Unlike Lowry, UT-Austin professor of toxicology and pharmacology Andrea Gore proposed support for the resolution, saying it was “not teachers and politicians” who should decide what is taught in schools across the state. .

“This resolution ensures that it is not academics and politicians who should make decisions about teaching and learning and that it upholds the right to design curricula and pedagogy and conduct related scholarly research and the academic independence of faculties,” Gore said.

Gadget Clock’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this article.

