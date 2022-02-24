Texas mall shooting leaves police officer dead



A law enforcement officer was killed Wednesday and a suspect was shot dead by gunmen at a shopping mall in Houston.

A gunfight broke out at the Plaza Americas Mall, southwest of the city. The Houston Police Department said both the officer and the suspect were shot and taken to hospital, Fox’s affiliate KRIV-TV reported.

San Jacinto County Precinct 1 Constable Roy Rogers told Gadget Clock that one of his deputies was a law enforcement officer who was killed.

The suspect was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the news outlet reported. Gadget Clock reached the police department and the shopping center.

Authorities did not say what caused the shooting.

Officials have planned a press conference outside the hospital.

In a tweet, Joe Gamaldi, a Houston police officer and president of the Vice President of the Fraternal Order of Police, called the violence against police officers “heartbreaking and heartbreaking.”

“Violence against officers has reached serious levels in this country and our communities are unknown,” he wrote.