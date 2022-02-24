World

Texas mall shooting leaves police officer dead

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Texas mall shooting leaves police officer dead
Written by admin
Texas mall shooting leaves police officer dead

Texas mall shooting leaves police officer dead

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A law enforcement officer was killed Wednesday and a suspect was shot dead by gunmen at a shopping mall in Houston.

A gunfight broke out at the Plaza Americas Mall, southwest of the city. The Houston Police Department said both the officer and the suspect were shot and taken to hospital, Fox’s affiliate KRIV-TV reported.

San Jacinto County Precinct 1 Constable Roy Rogers told Gadget Clock that one of his deputies was a law enforcement officer who was killed.

Houston police gathered in front of the Cruiser Plaza Americas Mall where a law enforcement officer and a suspect were reportedly shot Wednesday. Local reports said both the officer and the suspect were killed.

Houston police gathered in front of the Cruiser Plaza Americas Mall where a law enforcement officer and a suspect were reportedly shot Wednesday. Local reports said both the officer and the suspect were killed.
(Fox 4)

The suspect was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the news outlet reported. Gadget Clock reached the police department and the shopping center.

Authorities did not say what caused the shooting.

Officials have planned a press conference outside the hospital.

In a tweet, Joe Gamaldi, a Houston police officer and president of the Vice President of the Fraternal Order of Police, called the violence against police officers “heartbreaking and heartbreaking.”

“Violence against officers has reached serious levels in this country and our communities are unknown,” he wrote.

#Texas #mall #shooting #leaves #police #officer #dead

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Pakistan economic condition worsened under Imran Khan Government

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment