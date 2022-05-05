Texas man catches 9.5-foot tiger shark with the help of a drone



A San Antonio man used a drone to fight a 9.5-foot tiger shark over the weekend in the Texas beach town of Port Aranas, about 20 miles east of Corpus Christi.

Michael Ploch told My San Antonio that he used a drone to drop his bait hook hundreds of yards offshore.

Once he hooks the beast, he lowers his rod to the beach and retrieves it for two hours.

“Catching a shark on my bucket list was tiring but exciting,” Pluch told My San Antonio. “I have been fishing in saltwater for the last five years, but I am grateful to learn a lot from the local fishermen who helped me get this fish down.”

The capture video shows Pluch posing with a shark on the beach with his friend Patrick Reyes.

Ploch measured 9.5 feet before releasing the shark.

Tiger sharks are found above and below the east coast from the Gulf of Mexico to Cape Cod, Massachusetts, although they generally prefer warm waters, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.