Texas man charged with murder after fatal shooting of girlfriend’s daughter



A Texas man has been charged with murdering his girlfriend’s 16-year-old daughter on Friday, according to officials.

The teenage girl, identified by the family as Lauren Zuma, was pronounced dead after being shot multiple times.

Van Brisbane, 60, was charged with murder and sent to Harris County Jail, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote. Tweet Friday morning. Brisbane did not cooperate with investigators, Gonzalez said. The motive of the gunman was not known then.

Harris County deputies arrived at the scene around 1 a.m. Friday after Zuma’s sister reported that their mother’s boyfriend had detained the 16-year-old at her home.

“It’s 1 o’clock in the morning, and she just said she was really weird and she wanted me to pick her up,” Lorraine’s 19-year-old sister Kerica Harmon told KTRK-TV. “I did.”

Harmon was standing outside the house at the time of the incident and said authorities were already there when he arrived.

“By the time I got there, the police were already searching around the house,” he said. “I was there about three minutes ago when I heard two gunshots, and I ran home.”

Upon arrival, authorities said they heard a gunshot and scream, and then a gunshot, according to Fox 26.

According to Gonzalez, the sheriff’s office said Brisbane then came out of the house and was arrested. Deputies discovered Victim’s body inside the house.

At the time of his arrest, the man told deputies, “Do what you have to do,” KTRK reported.

Lauren’s mother was out of town at the time of the shooting.