Texas Man Charged With Tokyo Olympics Doping – Gadget Clock





A Texas man is the primary particular person to be charged below a federal regulation banning doping schemes at worldwide sporting occasions, with prosecutors alleging he helped two athletes cheat of their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics final 12 months.

The costs, unsealed in Manhattan federal court docket Wednesday, allege Eric Lira of El Paso obtained and distributed performance-enhancing medication.

Lira, 41, a “naturopathic therapist,” was arrested Wednesday morning and is due in a Texas court docket later within the day.

Erythropoietin, HGH scheme alleged

In line with the criticism, Lira allegedly masterminded a scheme to assist athletes cheat by way of the usage of medication like erythropoietin and human progress hormone.

Lira “obtained misbranded variations of those, and different, prescribed drugs from sources in Central and South America, earlier than bringing these medication into america and distributing them,” the federal government stated in a press launch.

The criticism particulars purported textual content messages between Lira and the unnamed Athlete-1, together with conversations about evading assessments from anti-doping authorities.

Lira faces as much as 10 years in jail for the alleged violations of the Rodchenkov Act, the federal anti-doping statute in query.