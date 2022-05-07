Texas man faces upgraded murder charge after woman found dead in cardboard box



A Texas man has been charged with murder while police initially charged him with removing a dead woman’s body, police said.

Miguel Angel Moreno, 60, of Houston, said he was charged with tampering with evidence last month after he found the body of a dead woman in a cardboard box in his apartment complex.

A Texas man has been charged after a woman’s body was found in a cardboard box he allegedly took to a dumpster.

Houston’s Fox 26 reported that surveillance video alleged that Moreno was using a handcart to carry the woman’s body, which was still bleeding, resulting in an initial charge.

Police have since upgraded murder charges, the report said.

According to reports, court documents show that Moreno claimed that someone had entered his apartment and left the box inside his room, from which blood came out. Moreno, according to documents, did not call law enforcement because he did not want to get into trouble, Fox 26 reported.

A coroner’s report found that the victim had broken a bone in his mouth and that the cause of his death was a blunt force injury. His identity was not disclosed.

Stephen Soros of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.