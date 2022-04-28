Texas man shoots attempted carjacker who jumped at gas station pump



A Texas man shot dead another man trying to steal his car at a gas station north of San Antonio on Tuesday.

According to WOAI, the car jacking attempt occurred when the victim was pumping gas into his car at a QT gas station just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

While the suspect was trying to steal the car, the victim pulled out a gun and shot him several times, the report said.

The suspect was shot after trying to overturn the car.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where his condition was reported to be critical.

The incident is currently under investigation by the San Antonio Police Department.