World

Texas man shoots attempted carjacker who jumped at gas station pump

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Texas man shoots attempted carjacker who jumped at gas station pump
Written by admin
Texas man shoots attempted carjacker who jumped at gas station pump

Texas man shoots attempted carjacker who jumped at gas station pump

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Texas man shot dead another man trying to steal his car at a gas station north of San Antonio on Tuesday.

According to WOAI, the car jacking attempt occurred when the victim was pumping gas into his car at a QT gas station just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Austin man who killed his wife and 14-year-old honest child has called 911 on his own: Warrant

According to WOAI, the car jacking attempt occurred when the victim was pumping gas into his car at a QT gas station just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

According to WOAI, the car jacking attempt occurred when the victim was pumping gas into his car at a QT gas station just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.
(Google Maps)

While the suspect was trying to steal the car, the victim pulled out a gun and shot him several times, the report said.

The suspect was shot after trying to overturn the car.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where his condition was reported to be critical.

The incident is currently under investigation by the San Antonio Police Department.

#Texas #man #shoots #attempted #carjacker #jumped #gas #station #pump

READ Also  Alleva Diary, historic cheese shop in Little Italy, in danger of closing due to the COVID pandemic

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment