Texas man slashed with machete runs into taco shop for help



A Texas man attacked with a knife Wednesday and entered a taco shop for help before being taken to hospital.

The bomber struck shortly before 1 p.m., near downtown San Antonio in the 1600 block of West Commerce, Fox affiliate KABB-TV reported.

Authorities say the victim was hit in the back three to four times after an argument with the assassin. The victim ran to a nearby restaurant where police said she was “bleeding profusely,” KENS-TV reported.

People inside the shop help him and call for help. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

His condition was not disclosed. Gadget Clock has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department.

According to reports, the suspect was chased by an eyewitness into a nearby creek. Authorities arrested someone but did not confirm the suspected attacker, according to local reports.

The weapon was not found.