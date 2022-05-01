Texas mom shoots man dead after he broke into home with her children inside



A Texas mother has shot dead a man who entered her San Antonio home while her children were inside, police announced Friday.

The woman, who did not want to be named but was 30, was at home with her three children on Thursday evening when she heard the man had broken down. The man, who did not want to be named, entered the house from the back through the laundry room. According to KSAT News, the woman grabbed a gun and shot him twice in the chest.

Police later arrived at the scene to see the man sitting in a chair in the backyard. He died on the way to the hospital.

Police are still investigating the shooting but have not announced any charges. Neither the woman nor her children were harmed in the incident.