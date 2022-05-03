Texas’ Operation Lone Star to get another $500 million to secure border, Gov. Abbott says



Efforts to curb illegal immigration in Texas will receive an additional $ 500 million by the end of the year, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced last week.

The money will be redirected from state agencies to Operation Lone Star, which took effect a year ago. The program is a joint mission of National Guard troops and troops with the state’s Department of Public Security.

Abbott said in a statement on Friday that “Texas will not sit idly by as President Biden continues to blindly look at the crisis on our southern border.” “The safety and security of the Texans is our highest priority, and we will continue to fight to keep our communities safe. This additional funding ensures that Lone Star State is fully equipped to provide the Texans with their demands and due border security strategies.”

The state of Texas has been particularly aggressive in trying to combat the wave of illegal crossings, going so far as to detain immigrants in Washington DC, which opponents have called public relations stunts.

Lt. Gov. Patrick says the federal government’s failure to secure the southern border has forced Texas to “use our tax dollars for violations.”

Operation Lone Star DPS made more than 14,000 arrests, of which more than 12,000 were for alleged crimes.

The Department of Homeland Security arrested about 1,700 human traffickers in 2020 and 2,300 in 2021.

