Texas’ Patrick vows to ban critical race theory at publicly-funded universities

13 seconds ago
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick on Tuesday promised that the state would ban the teaching of critical race theory in public colleges while teachers, not politicians, should be in charge of the curriculum after Austin faculty council passed a resolution.

Patrick tweeted on Tuesday, “I will not stand by and poison the minds of young students with critical racist theories of Marxist UT professors.” “We have banned it from publicly funded K-12 and we will ban it from the publicly funded higher version. That’s why we created the Liberty Institute in UT.”

Dan Patrick, Lieutenant Governor of Texas, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, USA on Friday, July 9, 2021. Photographer: Dylan Hollingsworth / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Texas professor blows up faculty as they pass resolution promoting critical race theory: video

The Liberty Institute is a planned conservative think tank at the university that will promote “individual freedom, limited government, private enterprise and the free market,” according to the Houston Chronicle.

June 22, 2021 - A sign opposing the Critical Race Theory at the entrance to the Loudoun County School Board headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia, USA. REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein

The university’s Monday resolution said it was defending “academic freedom.”

Sunset-Evening University of Texas Austin Campus - Aerial View

“Several states, including Texas, have proposed and legalized state legal proposals to limit education and discussion of racism and related issues,” it said. “This resolution ensures the fundamental rights of the faculty for academic independence in its broadest sense, including the study and teaching of race and gender theories.”

