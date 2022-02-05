Texas police search for missing couple as authorities suspect woman ‘did not willingly’ leave life behind



Texas law enforcement officials are doubling their search for a young couple last seen more than a week ago because authorities suspect the woman did not “voluntarily” leave her life.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is asking investigators for information leading to the location of investigators Camirina Trujillo Perez, 38, and her boyfriend of 35 years, Luis Montes, who are from Pflugerville.

The couple was spotted together on January 24, 2021, according to Sheriff’s Office officials. The search is on, but Sergeant. Sylvia Lille said investigators had recovered evidence that “strongly indicates that Camerina Perez did not voluntarily leave her family, job and life behind.”

Missing Cody Bigsby: 4-year-old father arrested, child charged with negligence, Virginia police say

“We need to find him and Luis Montes as soon as possible,” Lille said.

Missing newborn Kennedy Whale’s grandmother spoke of her daughter’s death: ‘I can’t eat I can’t sleep

Authorities received a tip that Perez’s car was spotted heading north through Temple, Texas on Jan. 27. When investigators examined the tip, the sheriff’s office said they believed the car – a blue 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, with Texas license plate “FZH” -0400 “- could be in this area, in the state of Texas or anywhere else.”

Detectives are also seeking information from the public about the whereabouts of a black 2014 Toyota Tundra, which bears a Texas license plate, “CVS-2575.”

“We need to hear from friends of Camerina and Lewis, especially those who have seen or contacted them since January 24,” said Sheriff Sally Hernandez. “We want to find answers for their families and we believe we can get those answers with the help of the public.”

Pflugerville is located about 18 miles north of Austin, Texas.