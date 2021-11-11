Texas Principal in Spotlight Over Race Issues Agrees to Resign With Paid Leave

A school board in Texas has voted not to renew the contract of a black high school principal who has been in the public eye for racial issues in the district and has said he will remain on paid leave until his resignation in 2023.

The Grapevine-Colleville Independent School District made the decision at a board meeting Monday in which supporters of Principal James Whitfield, as well as those who objected to his tenure, spoke about the school’s role in race and diversity.

Following the announcement of the vote, the district, which includes most of Grapevine and Collieville, as well as part of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, said in a statement that it and Drs. Whitfield, 43, “has agreed to settle their disputes.”

The first black principal of Collieville Heritage High School, Dr. Whitfield said in an interview Wednesday that “being able to move forward” is a relief.