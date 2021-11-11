Texas Principal in Spotlight Over Race Issues Agrees to Resign With Paid Leave
A school board in Texas has voted not to renew the contract of a black high school principal who has been in the public eye for racial issues in the district and has said he will remain on paid leave until his resignation in 2023.
The Grapevine-Colleville Independent School District made the decision at a board meeting Monday in which supporters of Principal James Whitfield, as well as those who objected to his tenure, spoke about the school’s role in race and diversity.
Following the announcement of the vote, the district, which includes most of Grapevine and Collieville, as well as part of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, said in a statement that it and Drs. Whitfield, 43, “has agreed to settle their disputes.”
The first black principal of Collieville Heritage High School, Dr. Whitfield said in an interview Wednesday that “being able to move forward” is a relief.
“It’s good to hear that people are advocating for themselves and for others,” he said.
After finding himself in controversy at a public board meeting in July, Dr. Whitfield has been on paid leave since Aug. 30, when residents said he supported activism in the wake of the 2020 George Floyd assassination movement, teaching serious ethnic theory in schools. , And programs on equality and diversity.
“There will always be people who don’t agree with you,” said Dr. Whitfield spoke about Monday’s board meeting, in which some attendees made “baseless complaints.”
One woman said that Dr. Whitfield encouraged students to become “political activists,” while another speaker, identified as Station Clark, insisted that “critical race theory, social and emotional education and equality.” Are among Whitfield’s “separatist ideologies.” . ”
In August, Dr. Whitfield described critical race theory as an educational framework that seeks to understand the roots and persistence of racial inequality, as a “doctoral level” study, and not as a framework taught in his school.
After the July meeting, Dr. Whitfield objected to the name being quoted during that meeting in a Facebook post, which is against the policy, and revealed for the first time that the district had asked him to remove old photos from his personal Facebook account in 2019. Who showed him and his wife, who is white, hugging on the beach.
In the post, he said he is disclosing the request to remove the photographs because he understands from 2019, which has been confirmed at the board meeting, that his tenure as a black teacher in the race will be overshadowed. Category of public school system.
In September, Dr. While Whitfield was already on leave, the district proposed not renewing his contract, which expires in June 2022, and held a hearing on November 9.
The district said the reasons for the decision included failure to maintain an effective working relationship. Robin Ryan, the district superintendent, added that the recommendation was “not about Dr. Whitfield’s race.”
“It’s not about Dr. Whitfield’s paintings,” he added. “It’s not about serious race theory. It’s not that some people in our society have demanded their resignation or their removal.”
But the district later said it agreed to include paid leave until he resigned on August 15, 2023, and approved it in a vote Monday.
A copy of the agreement states that its terms “compromise disputed claims, avoid litigation and buy peace.”
In its statement Monday, the district said it and Drs. Whitfield has been “frequently in the media in recent weeks about their arguments” and everyone is “convinced they are right.”
Dr. Whitfield said in an interview that he could not discuss the deal. But he thought of those who used serious racism as a way to criticize him.
“As a black man in the United States, I know that systematic racism is real,” he said.
“The irony is that for those who don’t like it, what they’re doing through this process is giving people a real-life practical course on serious race theory,” he said. “They’re showing people a real example of how serious race theory works.”
