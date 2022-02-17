Texas professor blasts faculty as they pass resolution promoting critical race theory: video



A professor of finance at the University of Texas Austin Critics went viral this week after opposing a school resolution to “defend academic freedom” by allowing the spread of racist theories.

In a video that has been viewed more than 10,000 times, Associate Professor of Finance. Richard Lori speaks out against one Resolution Professors have been guaranteed “fundamental rights” by the Faculty Council of UT Austin to push critical race theory in the classroom.

“I oppose the UT-Austin Faculty Council’s resolution in support of critical race theory and critical gender justice education, both at university level and in the K-12,” Lori posted with a clip of her remarks from the meeting where the solution Passed At intervals of 41-5. “The resolution opposes any democratic oversight of the curriculum set by government bureaucrats.”

Lowry, who has been at the university since 2009, argued in the clip that promoting a critical race theory is against academic freedom, and that a resolution that was intended to truly support academic freedom would not include politically charged “race and gender theories.”

“If you want to be neutral, we can only put in the Chicago Policy and Calvin Report and it will be a neutral statement in favor of academic freedom,” Lori said. “It’s completely one-sided and you’re promoting the idea that academic freedom is the collective right of the faculty to decide which ideas will be allowed on campus, not the individual’s right to express their own ideas. It’s not academic. It means freedom.”

Lowry accused the school of “stunning” hypocrisy Implementation A Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DEI) policy that applies a “political test” to new recruits and promotions regarding their adherence to critical racial theories and at the same time “complains” about the attack on academic freedom from opponents of the controversy. Theory

Lori told Gadget Clock that the critical race theory, which promotes the idea that the United States is inherently racist, “has no scientific basis.”

“From an academic point of view it basically assumes its conclusion,” Lori said. “There is no reason to research when you have already assumed that everything is driven by this one particular thing. They assume that everything is driven by racism so you go back and find out how things are driven by racism and this is not real research. It’s not a lie. It has no scientific basis. ”

Lori continued, “This is extremely destructive to society because the only answer to each question is that we have been able to pit groups against each other. So, from an academic point of view, it is harmful to society. It focuses on doing and reaching its conclusion before doing any research. It is not an academic practice in any meaningful way. “

Faculty resolutions come in part in response to legislation across the country, Including Texas To crackdown on the controversial Critic Race Theory curriculum in K-12 and university settings.

The resolution states, “Several states, including Texas, have proposed and implemented state legal proposals to limit education and discussion of racism and related issues.” “This resolution ensures the fundamental rights of the faculty for academic independence in its broadest sense, including the study and teaching of race and gender theories.”

UT Austin did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.