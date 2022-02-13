Texas professor sues university after being punished for saying music theory isn’t racist



A professor at the University of North Texas is suing the school for punishing him when he goes against the notion that music theory is an act of white supremacy.

Case, first Report Campus Reform claims that Professor Timothy Jackson’s First and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated by the school when they removed him from an academic journal after he published several articles that students and teachers consider “racist.” Founded.

The university took action against Jackson when he organized a symposium that promoted dissent in a lecture entitled “White Racial Frame of Music Theory” by Professor Philip Ewell of Hunter College of the City University of New York.

In the lecture, and in a research paper published after the lecture, Ewell complained that music theory was “white” and argued that as a black man he felt uncomfortable that most professors of music theory were white.

Ewel criticized the late Jewish music theorist, composer and teacher Heinrich Schenker as “a staunch racist and German nationalist” and complained that “our white ethnic frame seeks to protect Schenker from unwanted criticism.”

Following the publication of Ewell’s dissertation, Jackson planned to hold a symposium with the Journal of Schenkerian Studies, which he co-founded at UNT, and called on members of the Society for Music to respond to the paper. These submissions were published in July 2020 and there are different opinions, both for and against Ewel’s speech.

Jackson’s letter disagrees with Ewell on various issues while defending Schenker as a victim of anti-Semitism, citing that Shenker was persecuted in Nazi Germany for being Jewish.

Jackson also rejected the notion that the field of music theory is racist and suggested that African American women and men generally “do not grow up in a house where classical music is deeply valued and therefore lack the necessary background.”

Following the release of the symposium, Evil supporters began calling on UNT to fire Jackson, including at least 18 UNT faculty members and several grade students.

Jackson’s case states that on July 31, 2020, the school issued a statement stating that it had begun a formal investigation into the journal and the UNT press.

Jackson was then asked by UNT Provost Jennifer Cowley to submit a plan of how to resolve a report from an ad hoc panel outlining the problems of his activities, but a week before the deadline he found out that he had been removed from the journal and University funding for studies was cut off.

A number of lawsuits have been filed in Jackson’s case, including a declaration from the school that his First and Fourteenth Amendment rights have been violated, a request to the Board of Regents to refrain from taking action against him, and a request for compensation.

Jackson’s chief attorney, Michael Thad Allen, told Campus Reform that “Timothy Jackson’s goals were consistent from the start, and that was to express academic freedom without fear of reprisals from dissenters.” “The UN has failed to protect these rights and has allowed the situation to escalate, forcing Jackson to sue.”