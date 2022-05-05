Texas ranchers fear Title 42 rollback, struggle to find workers due to border issues



Many people living in border communities like Eagle Pass, Texas come from Mexico or have families in Mexico. They say they feel for asylum seekers but warn that the pace at which illegal immigration is growing is not sustainable.

Some pastoralists in Texas are struggling to find workers because of fear at the border. Title 42, a Trump-era COVID-19 border policy, has been put in federal court but could only be two weeks away from ending.

Mike Hayes’ Double M Ranch is less than a mile from the US-Mexico border.

“We run Angus cattle here, and we’ve got racehorses,” Hayes said. “We sell prey here like deer hunting, duck hunting and things like that, so it all generates revenue which keeps it going.”

Hayes says immigrants have tied clothes to the farm’s fences to make it less painful to cross. The rest of the cloth remains at the top of his fence. The wave of immigrants from Mexico has begun to hurt his business.

“They come, and they cut our fences, and they throw rubbish everywhere,” Hayes said. “Cattle come out on the streets and can be hit by cars and things like that.”

Like other parts of the country, he has had a labor shortage problem, but for other reasons.

“They won’t come again. They’re scared here,” Hayes said. “They don’t know who’s coming. They don’t know if they’re gang members or the crime they committed.”

Hayes says he uses websites to try to get help from the farm, and even people at Eagle Pass don’t want to trek to his farm. He has horse trainers from other states who traveled to train his horses last summer but will not return this year. Hayes said he even hired a private security team to track down the intruders.

Maverick County Constable Albert de la Torre said people living near Eagle Pass were concerned.

“They’re having trouble getting unregistered people into the neighborhood. They’re breaking into their yard, in some cases breaking into their house, vandalizing cars,” de la Tore said. “Last month, in this slightly stretched area here, we saw about 25 to 50 people crossing every hour.”

Republicans aren’t the only ones worried about the end of Title 42. Eagle Pass Mayor Pro-Tame Yolanda Ramon, a Democrat, said the community is concerned.

“I can guarantee that the impact of immigration can be more than doubled. If Title 42 expires, if President Biden doesn’t do anything to stop it … Trust me, we’re going to see something we’ve never seen before at Eagle Pass here, “Ramon Friday” with “Your World with Neil Cavuto” Says.

The Hispanic dam judge requested an inspection of the southern border before the lifting of Title 42

De la Torre said they are also dealing with Eagle Pass stashhouses, where human traffickers are holding illegal immigrants until it is safe to transfer them to a transport bus to another city.

“You’ve all come here. We don’t know who they are, and our wife and kids are here alone,” Hayes said.

Republicans have criticized President Biden for not visiting the southern border to see how illegal immigration has affected American cities. Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez, a Democrat, invited President Biden to visit the southern border before the scheduled lifting of Title 42 later this month.

A federal judge stopped lifting Title 42 in late April. The next court hearing is scheduled for the end of May.