Texas rattlesnake handler dies after bite at festival



A snake handler died Saturday evening after being bitten by a rattlesnake in a roundup in Frere, Texas, a small town about 110 miles south of San Antonio.

Eugene Delion Sr. was bitten by a snake in front of a crowd at about 1:00 pm and was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Corpus Christi, where he died at 9:00 pm, according to Free Police Chief Hector Doria KIII.

Texas has 10 species of rattlesnakes, and Delion has always been “far from a call to help local residents remove snakes from their property,” the Freer Chamber of Commerce, which puts in a rattlesnake roundup on Saturday, said Sunday.

DeLeon’s sister, Monica Dimas, told friends and family to keep her brother’s loved ones in their prayers that her brother had died “doing whatever he wanted to do.”

“He had a passion for managing snakes in the Rattlesnake round-up in Frere,” Dimas wrote in a post on Facebook.

“Today was not your day with them after so many years of managing these things.”