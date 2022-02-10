World

Texas Rep. Gooden presses Catholic Charities, other NGOs about role in border crisis

FIRST ON FOX: Texas Rep. Lance Goodena Republican, called on several nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) to answer his questions about their role in President Biden’s southern border crisis.

Gooden sent the letter as NGOs and federal agencies come under fire for their role in exacerbating the situation.

“Nonprofit groups operating a secretive, taxpayer-funded, and likely illegal operation must be honest and transparent about their role in exacerbating the border crisis,” Gooden told Gadget Clock Digital in a Thursday email.

WATCHDOGS DEMAND INFO FROM DHS, HHS ON NGOS WORKING ALONG TEXAS BORDER TO AID ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

“These organizations can voluntarily provide the documents I am requesting now, or they can be compelled to by congressional subpoena next year,” he continued.

In the letters to the charities, Gooden peppered the NGOs with questions on their possible role in the border crisis and requested them to “retain any relevant documents and communications related to encouraging, transporting and harboring aliens to come to, enter or reside in the United. States, needed for future oversight or legislative requests from the United States Congress. “

“I am troubled by the growing role NGOs have in fueling the drastic increase in illegal immigration across our southern border and throughout the country,” Gooden wrote in the letters exclusively obtained by Gadget Clock Digital. “In 2021, there were over 2.03 million apprehensions at our southern border, a 272% increase from 2020 and a 20-year high.”

READ Also  Jury Finds Actor Jussie Smollett Guilty on 5 of 6 Charges That He Faked Attack – Gadget Clock

“The Biden administration is circumventing the rigorous security and safety standards federal agencies must uphold by deputizing NGOs to harbor, transport and encourage unauthorized aliens to resettle throughout the United States,” he continued, pointing out doing so violates “federal law and regulation” while burdening communities and putting them at risk.

Migrants are seen at the Rio Grande near the Del Rio-Acuna Port of Entry in Del Rio, Texas, on Sept. 18, 2021.

Migrants are seen at the Rio Grande near the Del Rio-Acuna Port of Entry in Del Rio, Texas, on Sept. 18, 2021.
(Charlie C. Peebles / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Texas congressman wrote that regardless of the charities’ motivations “behind aiding and abetting aliens, this does not grant them the right to violate federal law and regulation.”

“It is irresponsible for Catholic Charities to fuel illegal immigration by encouraging, transporting and harboring aliens to come to, enter or reside in the United States,” he continued in the letter to Catholic Charities USA.

President Joe Biden delivers an update on the COVID-19 response and vaccination program from the White House campus on Oct. 14, 2021.

President Joe Biden delivers an update on the COVID-19 response and vaccination program from the White House campus on Oct. 14, 2021.
(AP Photo / Evan Vucci)

The Texas Republican has been outspoken on the roles NGOs have been playing in the southern border crisis and said in November he had uncovered a secret operation bringing the migrants into the US with packets on how to assimilate.

Concern over the transport and release of illegal migrants from the southern border has grown with Republicans as the flow continues to pour through the porous border.

In July 2021, reports revealed Catholic Charities USA’s Rio Grande Valley affiliate had paid for hotel rooms for possibly COVID-positive illegal immigrants released to them from federal custody.

READ Also  New York City to Require Proof of Vaccination for Indoor Dining and Gyms

Gooden sent letters to Catholic Charities USA, the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS), and Jewish Family Services.

The organizations did not immediately respond to Gadget Clock Digital’s request for comment.

