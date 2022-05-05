Texas Rep. Shelby Slawson, author of ‘Heartbeat Bill,’ reacts to leaked SCOTUS Roe opinion



A Texas lawmaker who drafted the state’s “Heartbeat Bill” emphasized the leaked Supreme Court’s draft opinion that would overturn Rowe v. Wade, saying that such an influential person would, in his view, properly return the debate to the state level.

Rip. Shelby Slason, R-Stephenville, read Justice Alito’s leaked draft opinion, describing it as “brilliantly clear.”

Slawson wrote HB 1515 – better known as the “Texas Heartbeat Act” – which was passed last September. The law prohibits abortion after six weeks of pregnancy without a medical emergency.

Sloson said the problem inspires him because he believes in “the value of life and the sanctity of life.”

“I carried the kids myself, there’s an undeniable, humanity to that little unborn child,” Sloson told Gadget Clock in an interview. “And I will always stand up for the sanctity of that life.”

He rejects the argument that overturning Rowe v. Wade would be a slippery slope to overturn other issues, such as gay marriage.

“That’s what the leftists always do. They did the same thing when we passed the Heartbeat Act. They turned around and said, ‘We’re going to do the same thing with guns. And we’re going to punish civilians for selling guns there. Slippery slope towards. ”

Justice Alito’s leaked draft opinion, Slason said, is an abortion that “differentiates between human life” and other rights, such as same-sex marriage.

“These things are not the same,” he said.

Slawson pointed to statewide efforts to increase funding for abortion options as well as enhanced postpartum care services to compensate for the lack of abortion access.

Although the leaked Supreme Court draft represents a mere opinion and may change before the final decision is expected this summer, the news has sparked nationwide rallies, resisting protesters on both sides of the abortion debate against each other.

Sluson acknowledges the cultural rift, acknowledging that it will probably intensify as the nation approaches the medium term. He hoped states would continue to legislate “that they believe is in the best interests of their people.”

“The court’s assumption that Rowe v. Wade and Planned Parent vs. Casey should be dismissed does not end the debate, it just takes the controversy back to where it should have happened,” Sloson said. “And it is in each of our states to make the best policy decisions for the people of that state.”