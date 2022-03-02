Texas Rep. Van Taylor withdraws from runoff over allegations of extramarital affair with ‘ISIS bride’



Texas Republican Congressman Van Taylor has withdrawn from his re-election race the day after he insisted on a runoff election in his initial battle after confirming news of his extramarital affair.

“About a year ago, I made a terrible mistake that caused deep hurt and pain among the people I love the most in this world,” Taylor wrote in an email to supporters Wednesday, according to the Texas Tribune. “I had a relationship, it was wrong, and it was the biggest failure of my life. I apologize for the inconvenience caused to me by my indiscretion, most of all to my wife Ann and our three daughters.”

Taylor’s announcement came just hours after finishing a five-way primary with 49% of the vote that did not miss the 50% threshold that could prevent a run-off vote on May 1.

Taylor, who is married with three children, was the subject of a Britbart News and National File report in the days before the primary election, alleging that he paid his mistress to keep quiet about his relationship and that he sent her obscene text messages. . Related to sexual activity.

The report alleges that Taylor had an affair with Plano woman Tania Joy, who was referred to as an “ISIS bride” because of her previous marriage to an American-born ISIS fighter outside of his marriage and sent her $ 5,000 to remain silent. About the matter

Taylor was elected to represent the 3rd Congressional District of Texas in 2018 after serving as state senator. He was widely criticized by his Republican opponents during his initial campaign to become one of 35 Republicans to vote for a special commission to investigate the January 6, 2021, capital riots.

Taylor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.

The Texas Tribune reported that Taylor had until March 16 to remove his name from the ballot, which his spokesman said he would do, which would automatically nominate former county judge Keith Self for the district. He is in second place with 26.5% of the vote in Tuesday night’s primary.