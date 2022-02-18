Texas Republican congressional candidate Morgan Luttrell lands $600K ad buy, support from top GOP super PAC



Retired Navy SEAL, former Trump administration official, and Republican Texas congressional candidate Morgan Lutrell received support from key Super PAC-backed GOP candidates – highlighting his service life and how he would “fight to defend” by buying a six-digit ad in the state. Texas values, Gadget Clock has learned.

The Congressional Leadership Fund is releasing a new television ad support for Lutrell in the 8th Congressional District of Texas on Friday. Super PAC is spending $ 600,000 on ad spots, which are expected to run across cable and broadcast television in Texas.

“The Navy SEALs are trained to fight. They have fought valiantly in two of the nine battlefields,” the ad said. “Make it 10 after we send Morgan Lutrell to Congress.”

“Lutrell will fight the Biden-Pelosi agenda and save our Texas way of life,” the ad continues. “Finish the wall. No excuses. Come back to the blue. Crush the waking crowd. Protect the power of Texas as he worked in Trump’s power department.”

The Congressional Leadership Fund House is closely associated with GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, and has been described as the top Super PAC-supporting House Republican. The group approved GOP candidates for the first time in January before the mid-2022 deadline.

Lutrell performed nine tours as a Navy SEAL and survived a helicopter crash. Lutrell went to work with PTSD-affected seniors.

Luther also served as a political appointee in the Trump administration’s energy department, and as a senior adviser to former Secretary of Energy Rick Perry.

Lutrell is the twin brother of Marcus Lutrell, who wrote the best-selling book, Lone Survivor, based on his experience in the military. The book later became a Hollywood movie starring Mark Wahlberg.

Dan Conston Lutrell, president of the Congressional Leadership Fund, has claimed as a candidate that “the fight will never stop.”

“From the streets of Baghdad to Congress Hall, no matter where the battlefield takes him, Morgan Lutrell will not stop fighting to save our lives,” Conston told Gadget Clock. “Morgan Lutrell is an American hero and we need that warrior in Washington to stop Joe Biden’s reckless policies from destroying our country.”

After serving in Congress for more than two decades, Lottrell is vying for the congressional seat vacated by Republican Kevin Brady, who announced his retirement last April.

The Texas Republican primary election is in March, and Lutrell, along with GOP primary opponent Christian Collins, who was a political activist in Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, appears to be leading a crowd on the GOP field.

Paul Steinhauser of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.