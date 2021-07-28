Texas Republicans Battle to Fill U.S. House Seat

AUSTIN, Texas – The Republican widow of a Texas congressman who died earlier this year from Covid-19 faced an aggressive challenge Tuesday in a special second round to fill her husband’s vacant seat in the Room.

Susan Wright, whose husband Ron Wright died in February about two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus, was assisted in May by a last-minute endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump. In a 23-vote contest to represent the state’s sixth congressional district, she won about 19 percent of the vote – well below the 50 percent majority needed to avoid a runoff.

On Tuesday, she faced Jake Ellzey, also a Republican and freshman state representative who narrowly missed the Republican nomination for the seat in 2018. Mr. Ellzey led with 53.4% ​​of the vote around 90 minutes after the polls close, but no. winner had been declared.

Ultimately, the election, which was expected to draw far fewer voters than the May primary, was less about two ideologically similar candidates and less about the influence Mr. Trump would have in getting people to vote Ms. Wright. . In a duel of former Republican leaders, Rick Perry, former state governor and former cabinet member in Mr. Trump’s administration, backed Mr. Ellzey, who, like Mr. Perry, is a former military pilot .