Texas Republicans Vote to Arrest Absentee Democrats

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas House of Representatives on Tuesday authorized state law enforcement to round up and potentially arrest absent Democrats who fled the Republican-led chamber to block action on polarizing election legislation .

The 80: 12 vote authorized the House sergeant-at-arms to send law enforcement officers to compel the missing members “under arrest warrant, if necessary”, but it was not immediately clear if warrants had been issued Tuesday evening.

The Texas House, sitting in Austin, decision came hours after the all-Republican Texas Supreme Court, acting on a petition from Gov. Greg Abbott and Dade Phelan, the president of Texas House, overturned an earlier ruling. The ruling, made by a district court in original Austin County Travis, determined that the two officials, both Republicans, did not have the power to order the arrest of their elected colleagues.

Tuesday’s vote was the second time Republicans at Texas House raised the threat of law enforcement action to compel the presence of the more than four dozen Democrats who locked the chamber in the closing hours of the 2021 legislative session in May to deprive the chamber of a quorum and thus block the adoption of a restrictive electoral measure.