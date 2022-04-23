Texas search for missing National Guard soldier called off for night



A Texas National Guard soldier who went missing Friday while trying to rescue migrants in a river in search of a missing soldier has been locked up for the night.

A military spokesman said the rescue operation had been called off overnight due to the strength of the river.

The incident took place at Eagle Pass when a guard member was trying to rescue the migrants, while a service member went missing. The body of an immigrant was recovered from the spot.

The Texas Military Department said in a statement that it was “hopeful” that the search would resume tomorrow.

“We will continue to search for our soldier until we have exhausted all possible resources. We are in the process of informing the next of kin about the missing soldier,” the statement said.

The Maverick County Sheriff later told Gadget Clock that the incident happened around 8:30 p.m.

A spokesman for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that he was working with the National Guard and other agencies to find the missing soldier.