Texas sheriff’s deputy shot dead during traffic stop, authorities say

Texas sheriff’s deputy shot dead during traffic cease, authorities say



A manhunt was underway in Harris County, Texas, early Sunday after a sheriff’s deputy was shot dead during an obvious traffic cease within the southwest area of Houston, officers mentioned.

The sufferer was recognized as Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, a 12-year veteran of the drive.

“This has bought to cease,” Constable Ted Heap mentioned during a information convention at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Heart.

Officers verify the Pct 5 fallen deputy is Corporal Charles Galloway. He has been with the deparment for 12 years. Constable Heap says Corporal Galloway was regarded as a mentor within the division. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/qcpxcgU8Qz — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) January 23, 2022

The capturing occurred round 12:45 a.m. native time, KHOU-TV reported. The incident was confirmed on Twitter by Harris County Precinct 5.

“Precinct 5 deputies are on the scene and HPD [Houston Police Department] will likely be dealing with the investigation. Prayers for the deputy’s household and his brothers and sisters in blue,” the tweet mentioned.

The suspect, who was merely described as a “youthful Hispanic male,” was stopped by the deputy earlier than he left his white, four-door Toyota Avalon and fired “an assault-type weapon” a number of occasions on the deputy, Houston police Chief Troy Finner mentioned on the information convention.

The suspect then re-entered his car and fled. He was nonetheless on the run.

Our detectives are on the scene of the capturing within the 9100 block of Beechnut Avenue. HPD commanders and PIO are at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital the place any additional data will likely be launched in a media briefing. #hounews https://t.co/D4B2vmYNF5 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 23, 2022

This can be a growing story.