Texas showdown: Bernie Sanders joins AOC in backing progressive challenge to moderate House Democrat

Texas showdown: Bernie Sanders joins AOC in backing progressive challenge to moderate House Democrat
Sen. Barney Sanders, I-Vt. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D.N.Y. Joined.

Queller, a key centralist speaker in the House of Representatives, is being targeted in part because of his opposition to President Biden’s massive Social Infrastructure and Climate Change Expenditure Bill, which was passed into law last year. And Koehler, who is currently under investigation by the FBI for alleged misconduct with Azerbaijan, has also come under attack from the left for repeatedly voting against his ties to the oil industry and support and abortion rights.

Queller, one of only three moderate House Democrats, is currently facing an initial challenge from the left.

Cisneros, 28, came close to ousting Queller in the 2020 Democratic primary. Texas’s 28th Congressional District, a once irresistible blue district that has become more competitive. The district is located in the southern part of the state of Lone Star and is located on the outskirts of San Antonio.

Sanders, who is backing Cicero for a second consecutive election cycle, said in a statement that “Jessica knows that real change comes from the bottom up, not the bottom.” The longtime Vermont senator, progressive champion and runner-up in the 2016 and 2020 Democratic presidential nominees, stressed that Cisneros will fight for the working class in Congress and together we will build a movement to transform this nation so that it works for all. “

Will a red wave cross a blue wall in mid-November?

Cisneros, in a statement thanking Sanders for his approval, noted Queller, arguing that “we are taking a positive view of South Texas with Republican corporate supporters of Queller, including Medicare for all, reproductive freedom and better pay. Union jobs.” . “

Cisneros is also backed by the Justice Democrats, who hired Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive group founded in 2017, who shocked the political world with the 2018 Democratic primary defeat of longtime Republican Joe Crowley in New York. That same year, Justice Democrats also backed fellow “Squad” member Massachusetts Republican Ayana Presley, ousting her veteran Republican Mike Capuano in the Democratic primary in her initial dismissal. They backed Minnesota’s fellow squad members Ilhan Omar and Michigan’s Rashida Talaib in the 2018 congressional election, and two years later Missouri’s Corey Bush and New York’s Jamal Bowman because they defeated the longtime House Democrats in 2020. Primary

Ocasio-Cortez, who backed Cisneros last month, headlined a rally in San Antonio on Saturday for him and Greg Caesar, another Democratic congressional candidate backed by Justice Democrats.

Queller, who has become a growing voice critic of the progressives over the past few years, has accused the left wing of the party of alienating voters in South Texas, where the GOP has won in recent elections.

One week ago, before the Ocasio-Cortez-titled rally, the congressman highlighted that “voters will decide this election, not the far-left celebrities who have stood up for evading police, opening borders, eliminating oil and gas jobs and raising taxes. Strictly.” On hardworking Texans. “

Monday marks the start of a week and a half of early voting before the March 1 primary in Texas.

