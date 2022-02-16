World

Texas sues Biden admin. over federal mask mandate on planes, in airports

Texas sues Biden admin. over federal mask mandate on planes, in airports
NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Texas has sued the Biden administration over a federal mask mandate at airports and airports.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) order was issued illegally. It was not approved by Congress, and the CDC did not order notices and comments, which are usually required for such regulations,” said a statement from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas. Read by the Public Policy Foundation and Republican Beth Van Duan. “Yet a person’s failure to comply with the administration’s mask order carries a criminal penalty.”

Dallas, Texas - July 11: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (Photo by Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

The CDC director said the mask guideline update would come ‘soon’

“Biden’s repeated disregard for Texans’ independent liberties is not only disrespectful to the US Constitution, it is also difficult for any president to think that hard-working Americans can act above the law while on standby,” Paxton said in a statement. “President Biden cannot continue to rule by executive order. Now is the time to repeal his administration’s air-travel mask mandate. I am proud to stand by my friend Congresswoman Van Duane and his council in the TPPF to defend Texan independence and governance.” “

MIAMI, Florida - February 01: At Miami International Airport, a sign reading reads,

Further state, local leaders due to fall back dial Covid-19 restrictions

Paxton has successfully sued the Biden administration A lot Repeatedly coronavirus mandate and one was issued Order Against Biden’s plan to introduce coronavirus vaccine to federal healthcare workers in December.

Despite a widely available coronavirus vaccine, a study highlighting the ineffectiveness of cloth masks, and coronavirus case drops across the country that have dropped many states indoors, masks are now required by the federal government in an order that lasts at least 18 March. Order the mask.

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent checks the identification of a traveling photographer wearing a protective mask and shield: George Frey / Bloomberg via Getty Images

White House Chief Medical Adviser. Anthony Fawcett said in December that there should be no talks about removing the mask mandate on planes.

“We want to make sure people keep their masks on,” Fawcett said when asked about the possibility of ending the mask mandate on the flight. “I think the idea of ​​removing the mask, in my opinion, is not really something we should consider.”

READ Also  AG releases videos of Catskill man who died after being tased by police

