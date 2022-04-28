Texas sues to block Biden DHS rule allowing more asylum-seekers to remain in US



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The state of Texas is seeking a permanent block for a new biden administration rule that would allow more asylum seekers to avoid deportation at the border, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by Gadget Clock Digital.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit Thursday, naming Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas and President Biden as defendants.

The lawsuit seeks to block a DHS policy that seeks to change the processing system for immigrants who claim a “credible fear” of persecution in their country. Current law states that immigration judges handle such cases, but the DHS rule, which will take effect on May 29, transfers that authority to asylum officials.

The policy would authorize asylum seekers to travel to the United States on parole of asylum officers – otherwise known as release – if they feel that detaining an immigrant during the process is “disobedient.”

Biden Administrator Confirms Use of Veterans Affairs Resources to Treat Immigrants at Southern Border

“The interim rule transfers significant authority from immigration judges to political asylum officials, grants significant additional authority to those asylum officials, restricts immigration-judge review to denial of appeals, and promotes the entire justice system to the benefit of aliens,” the lawsuit states.

Texas argues that changing this policy would leave more immigrants in Texas, costing the state and its residents millions of dollars. Paxton has filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

The lawsuit was filed a day after Mayerkas claimed that the Biden administration had “effectively managed” the ongoing border crisis.

Far from managing the crisis at the border, however, the Biden administration estimates that the DHS expects the border confrontation rate to reach 18,000 per day in the near future. The administration cites plans to end Title 42, a Trump-era COVID-19 ban that allows most immigrants to be expelled quickly.

Ice agents are forced to coordinate travel for illegal immigrants, including some criminal records: Source

Although a federal judge in Louisiana has blocked Biden’s latest attempt to end Title 42 deportation, it remains the ultimate goal for the administration.