Texas teen shot near high school, police say

13 seconds ago
A teenage girl was shot near a Texas high school on Friday, the same day another shot was fired at a Kansas school.

Fort Worth police officers responded to reports of gunfire at Altamesa Boulevard and Woodway Drive near Southwest High School around 12:15 p.m., a police spokesman told Gadget Clock.

Ukraine’s nuclear plant update: Russian attack does not emit radiation, says IAEA chief: Live Blog

A teenager was shot Friday near Southwest High School in Fort Worth, Texas, authorities said.

(Google Maps)

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were made and no details of the suspects or suspects were found. Authorities could not say whether she was a high school student or what caused the incident.

A spokesman for the Fourth Worth Independent School District said a fast food restaurant had been shot down and that the campus had been kept “safe” due to the high level of caution.

An administrator and a school resource officer at Olathe East High School in Kansas were injured and shot the same day. They were hospitalized in stable condition and they hoped to survive.

An unidentified suspect has been taken into custody.

CL.

Investigators say the shooting took place in an office area at 10:30 a.m. An hour later, the Olath Police Department tweeted that investigators were aware of a video circulating on social media showing a man entering the school with a rifle in hand.

READ Also  State Street near Capitol in Albany closed January 5

The department said the man was a reactive police officer.

