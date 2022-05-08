World

Texas woman admits to fatally shooting husband who confessed love for another woman

9 hours ago
A Texas woman has been charged with murdering her husband after he confessed to falling in love with another woman, officials said.

On Saturday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced the arrest of 51-year-old Carin Stewart, who confessed to shooting her husband after arguing with another woman, Houston’s Fox 26 reported.

Deputies were dispatched to the home, where they found an unidentified man shot, Gonzalez said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez
(Division of Harris County Sheriff)

The victim was rushed to hospital, where he later died, Gonzalez added, KTR reported.

Harris County Sheriff's Car

Harris County Sheriff’s Car
(Scott Halleran / Getty Images)

Stewart was held in the Harris County Jail and charged with murder, the sheriff said.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the situation.


