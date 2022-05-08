Texas woman admits to fatally shooting husband who confessed love for another woman



A Texas woman has been charged with murdering her husband after he confessed to falling in love with another woman, officials said.

On Saturday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced the arrest of 51-year-old Carin Stewart, who confessed to shooting her husband after arguing with another woman, Houston’s Fox 26 reported.

Deputies were dispatched to the home, where they found an unidentified man shot, Gonzalez said.

The victim was rushed to hospital, where he later died, Gonzalez added, KTR reported.

Stewart was held in the Harris County Jail and charged with murder, the sheriff said.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the situation.