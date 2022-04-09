World

Texas woman arrested for murder after ‘self-induced abortion’: police

A Texas woman has been arrested on charges of murder for allegedly ending her own pregnancy, officials said.

Liezel Herrera, 26, was arrested after a “self-inflicted miscarriage” that resulted in the death of her unborn child, according to KVEO-TV in Brownsville, Texas.

Herrera “intentionally and knowingly caused a person’s death through self-induced abortion,” a spokesman for the sheriff’s office told the outlet.

It was not immediately clear how far Herrera was pregnant during the procedure.

Liezel Herrera, 26, was arrested by the Star County Sheriff's Office on a charge of murder after performing a "Self-induced abortion." (Star County Sheriff's Office)

According to authorities, the woman was placed on 500,000 bond while her case was under investigation, KVEO reported.

Pro-life protesters marched on time "Right to life" Rally on January 15, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

The Texas Act follows a law enacted on September 1, 2021, barring most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The law was the subject of immediate criticism from pro-choice groups, but no legal challenge was forthcoming to overturn or suspend the law. These challenges include judgments from the U.S. Supreme Court in December 2021 and the Texas Supreme Court in March 2022.

Mississippi Abortion Rights Case Dobs vs. Jackson Women's Health, Washington, USA, Before the argument on December 1, 2021, Supreme Court police officers created a barrier between anti-abortion and right-of-choice protesters outside the courthouse. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst

The law empowers private citizens to sue individuals who “support or encourage” prohibited abortion but do not punish abortionists. It is not immediately clear if this law can be applied to Herrera.

