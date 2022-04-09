Texas woman arrested for murder after ‘self-induced abortion’: police



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Texas woman has been arrested on charges of murder for allegedly ending her own pregnancy, officials said.

Liezel Herrera, 26, was arrested after a “self-inflicted miscarriage” that resulted in the death of her unborn child, according to KVEO-TV in Brownsville, Texas.

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Wade is aiming for ‘Part 2’, warns Stephen Miller

Herrera “intentionally and knowingly caused a person’s death through self-induced abortion,” a spokesman for the sheriff’s office told the outlet.

Supreme Court hears Texas abortion law argument, Cagan knocks out ‘geniuses’ who wrote it

It was not immediately clear how far Herrera was pregnant during the procedure.

According to authorities, the woman was placed on 500,000 bond while her case was under investigation, KVEO reported.

The Texas Act follows a law enacted on September 1, 2021, barring most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The law was the subject of immediate criticism from pro-choice groups, but no legal challenge was forthcoming to overturn or suspend the law. These challenges include judgments from the U.S. Supreme Court in December 2021 and the Texas Supreme Court in March 2022.

The law empowers private citizens to sue individuals who “support or encourage” prohibited abortion but do not punish abortionists. It is not immediately clear if this law can be applied to Herrera.