Texas woman arrested in 25-year-old California murder cold case involving boyfriend’s death



A Texas woman was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of stabbing her boyfriend to death 26 years ago in Southern California.

Jade Benning, 48, is accused of killing Christopher Harvey in their Santa Ana apartment on January 4, 1996. He was taken into custody near his home in Austin, Texas, the Santa Ana Police Department said.

Authorities initially responded to the home call after a male suspect forced his way into the home and called Harvey “numerous” times, police said. He later died of his injuries.

At the time, Benning made general statements about the incident and neighbors told investigators they heard a loud argument from inside the apartment unit for about 15 minutes, police said.

The case eventually cooled. In 2001, Benning moved to Las Vegas and eventually to Austin. The Santa Ana Police Department reopened the case in January 2020 after receiving an anonymous letter, authorities said Benning was responsible for the murder.

Cold case investigators conducted a follow-up to include forensic examination and consultation with forensic experts. Enough evidence was gathered to obtain a criminal complaint and a $ 1 million arrest warrant was issued for Benning.

He was taken into custody by the Martial Service. Santa Ana authorities are trying to extradite him to Texas to face murder charges.