Texas woman shoots and kills husband after he says he’s in love with another woman

3 hours ago
A Texas woman shot and killed her husband over the weekend when he told her he was in love with another woman, authorities said.

Constable Deputy with Harris County Pct. A home in the Houston suburb of Spring on Saturday responded to a reported gun problem, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

A Houston-area home where a man allegedly killed his wife on Saturday. A Texas woman shot and killed her husband when he told her he was in love with another woman, authorities said.

At home, deputies spotted a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Karin Stewart, 51, told deputies she shot her husband after he broke the news.

He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries, authorities said.

Stuart has been arrested and is being held in the Harris County Jail. He has been charged with murder and is on 75,000 bond, according to prison records.

