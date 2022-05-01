Texas woman shot multiple times in Texas Roadhouse parking lot



Texas police are conducting an investigation after an unidentified assailant shot a woman multiple times in the Texas Roadhouse parking lot on Saturday evening.

The man reportedly shot the woman several times before fleeing in a pickup truck, which police are still searching for. The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

According to ABC7 Amarillo, anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038 or the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Activists have called on Texas legislators to take action against rising crime in Texas this year. Cities across the country have seen an increase in violent crime in 2022, and Texas is no exception.

