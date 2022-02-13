Texax Austin yogurt shop murder mystry 1991 still on in usa

The FBI, considered the world’s top agency, has not yet solved a 30-year-old Texas murder case. While at one time many suspects were also caught in the case.

In 1991, four girls were brutally murdered in the city of Austin, Texas, USA. Three decades have passed since this massacre, but the FBI, which is considered to be the world’s top agency, did not get anything and despite the police having many evidences, the suspected accused were released.

On December 6, 1991, police in the city of Austin, Texas received information that a famous Austin yogurt shop had caught fire. When the police reached the spot, the bodies of 4 teenage girls were found there, who were shot in the head and killed. As soon as the incident happened in such a mysterious way, there was a stir in the whole area.

Investigations by the local police revealed that two men had entered the shop that day and fired from different guns. The names of the deceased girls were Eliza, Jennifer Harbison, Amy and mother-in-law Harbison. Two of these girls were also suspected of rape. With evidence gathered from the shop, police formed a task force and arrested four suspects, Robert, Michael Scott, Morris Pierce and Forrest Wellburn.

A .22 caliber pistol was also recovered from Morris, one of the four suspects and investigation revealed that the bullet was fired from the same gun. The local police sat in haste regarding the disclosure in the case and the evidence against the four suspects in the court fell short, due to which they had to leave. Some time passed and again on the basis of the evidence, the four suspects were called for police interrogation.

In this interrogation, Robert and Michael Scott confessed to the crime and the court pronounced the sentence. But the lawyers of both argued in the court that the police have cross-used the statements of both. In such a situation, the court judicially acquitted him. The police working under heavy pressure was continuously failing in this case. At the same time, the situation had come to such an extent that the police had to resort to advertisements to find the killer.

After the acquittal of both the accused in this famous case, the Texas District Attorney intervened and appealed to the police to try them again. In such a situation, the police made the basis of the DNA sample to catch the suspects again. After this, the police collected samples of 100 people present around the spot that day, in which the police got a success when a sample matched in the swab of a girl.

However, luck was deceived when that sample did not match with the samples of the four suspects, so help was taken from the FBI. A sample match was found in America’s public online DNA data by the FBI, but the investigating agency refused to reveal that name and help the police, citing privacy laws.

Since the year 2020, the FBI has been working with Austin Police again on this murder and after 25 evidence gathered through advanced testing, its hands are empty. The reason for this is also that the city and environment of 1991 and 2022 has changed drastically. All the suspects caught in the incident are out after many years in prison, as the charges have never been proven correctly.