World

Texax Austin yogurt shop murder mystry 1991 still on in usa

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Texax Austin yogurt shop murder mystry 1991 still on in usa
Written by admin
Texax Austin yogurt shop murder mystry 1991 still on in usa

Texax Austin yogurt shop murder mystry 1991 still on in usa

Texax Austin yogurt shop murder mystry 1991 still on in usa

The FBI, considered the world’s top agency, has not yet solved a 30-year-old Texas murder case. While at one time many suspects were also caught in the case.

In 1991, four girls were brutally murdered in the city of Austin, Texas, USA. Three decades have passed since this massacre, but the FBI, which is considered to be the world’s top agency, did not get anything and despite the police having many evidences, the suspected accused were released.

On December 6, 1991, police in the city of Austin, Texas received information that a famous Austin yogurt shop had caught fire. When the police reached the spot, the bodies of 4 teenage girls were found there, who were shot in the head and killed. As soon as the incident happened in such a mysterious way, there was a stir in the whole area.

Investigations by the local police revealed that two men had entered the shop that day and fired from different guns. The names of the deceased girls were Eliza, Jennifer Harbison, Amy and mother-in-law Harbison. Two of these girls were also suspected of rape. With evidence gathered from the shop, police formed a task force and arrested four suspects, Robert, Michael Scott, Morris Pierce and Forrest Wellburn.

A .22 caliber pistol was also recovered from Morris, one of the four suspects and investigation revealed that the bullet was fired from the same gun. The local police sat in haste regarding the disclosure in the case and the evidence against the four suspects in the court fell short, due to which they had to leave. Some time passed and again on the basis of the evidence, the four suspects were called for police interrogation.

READ Also  Britain Introduces 'Plan B' Covid Measures to Tackle Omicron

In this interrogation, Robert and Michael Scott confessed to the crime and the court pronounced the sentence. But the lawyers of both argued in the court that the police have cross-used the statements of both. In such a situation, the court judicially acquitted him. The police working under heavy pressure was continuously failing in this case. At the same time, the situation had come to such an extent that the police had to resort to advertisements to find the killer.

After the acquittal of both the accused in this famous case, the Texas District Attorney intervened and appealed to the police to try them again. In such a situation, the police made the basis of the DNA sample to catch the suspects again. After this, the police collected samples of 100 people present around the spot that day, in which the police got a success when a sample matched in the swab of a girl.

However, luck was deceived when that sample did not match with the samples of the four suspects, so help was taken from the FBI. A sample match was found in America’s public online DNA data by the FBI, but the investigating agency refused to reveal that name and help the police, citing privacy laws.

Since the year 2020, the FBI has been working with Austin Police again on this murder and after 25 evidence gathered through advanced testing, its hands are empty. The reason for this is also that the city and environment of 1991 and 2022 has changed drastically. All the suspects caught in the incident are out after many years in prison, as the charges have never been proven correctly.

READ Also  Tax season 2022: Here are 3 changes the IRS wants you to know before filing your taxes


#Texax #Austin #yogurt #shop #murder #mystry #usa

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Supreme Court rejects Trump's bid to shield records from Jan. 6 committee

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment