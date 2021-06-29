TextNow – free text + calls 21.23.1.0 APK for Android – Download



TextNow app for Android provides a free phone number for calling & texting. This app is basically designed for use in North America only. Once you create a user account, TextNow offers a series of numbers to choose from. Subsequently, you can use this number to send text messages and make phone calls to other users in the US or Canada.

The app initially launched in 2009 as a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) app. With a standard function 0f providing users with a U.S. phone number, which they could use to make calls or text over Wi-Fi. Since then it has expanded into a true mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). It does this with the help of NationWide sprint Network cellular service in the US to provide wireless coverage for your smartphone.

Easily connect with friends and family who also use the Textnow app. You can share files such as photos and videos similarly to any other IM app. It also offers free unlimited calls and texts to NationWide sprint Networks in the US and Canada only.

Voice calls are free between TextNow users. This means that users can send emoticons and pictures embedded in their messages as part of the standard service. The messages are transmitted at the same rate as your existing phone package so there is no delay in them being received. The service also includes voicemail and call forwarding.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Some of the features of TextNow are as follows.

Sign Up to get a FREE Phone-number in any area code for the US localities.

Add multiple burner lines, no contract, and no need to change SIM cards.

Enjoy unlimited calling and texting.

Enjoy free calls & SMS via WiFi or cellular data, a similar feature is available on Whatsapp.

Your friends don’t need to have the TextNow app to receive your calls.

A temporary no to protect your privacy.

Stay connected while your phone is out of service.

Choose vanity numbers that may not be available from AT&T or Verizon.

Worldwide Phone service is not available other than the app-to-app conversation.

For privacy policy and data protection rules visit the developer’s website for more info. Do you use the app? Let us know the tips and tricks along with your reviews in the comments section below.